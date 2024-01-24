Quebec real estate mogul charged with conspiracy and arson

The president and co-founder of Sutton-Québec has been arrested and is accused of ordering arson attacks on the offices of other real estate firms.

Christophe Folla, 70, has been charged with conspiracy and arson.

According to Folla's charge sheets, the arsons took place between Dec. 6, 2017 and Nov. 15, 2022.

The two victims that are mentioned in the charges are numbered companies.

According to Quebec's business registry, those companies' addresses are located in Saint-Sauveur, Que., in the Laurentians and belong to Royal LePage and ReMax Quebec.

About 500 metres separate those two offices.

Folla was charged along with two other individuals: Benjamin Amar and Alain Marc Nahmias.

Sutton-Quebec's co-founder is expected to appear at the courthouse in Saint-Jerôme, Que., on Thursday.

According to the company's website, the real estate company Sutton was created in 1983 in Vancouver. Folla co-founded Sutton's Quebec branch in 1995 and the company has about 1,500 brokers.