2 taken to hospital after shots fired at parked car in eastern Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after two people were shot in a parked car in Rivière-des-Prairies Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Avenue and 4e Street.

Three passengers were in the car when the shots were fired.

A 21-year-old man was struck several times and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was struck once in the upper body. She is expected to recover.

The third person in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was not hurt.

No arrests have been made. A perimeter has been set up at the scene as police investigate.