2 taken to hospital after shots fired at parked car in eastern Montreal
Two people are in hospital, one in critical condition, after shots were fired into a parked vehicle in Rivière-des-Prairies.
The shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies sent two people to hospital
Montreal police are investigating after two people were shot in a parked car in Rivière-des-Prairies Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a 911 call at about 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Avenue and 4e Street.
Three passengers were in the car when the shots were fired.
A 21-year-old man was struck several times and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman was struck once in the upper body. She is expected to recover.
The third person in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was not hurt.
No arrests have been made. A perimeter has been set up at the scene as police investigate.