RCMP conducts search at Valcartier military base near Quebec City

The RCMP's counter-terrorism team has carried out a search at CFB Valcartier, a military base northwest of Quebec City.

The integrated national security enforcement team executed the search warrant on Wednesday and Thursday.

The group tracks, deters, disrupts and prevents criminal activities of terrorist groups.

Erique Gasse, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says the investigation involved an employee of the military base as well as an outside vehicle.

He said the investigation is still ongoing. There have been no arrests. No individuals are in custody.

More to come.