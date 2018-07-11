RCMP to shutter 5 detachments in Quebec

Come Friday, five RCMP detachments in Quebec, all north of Montreal, will be closed for good.

The Laurentides–Lanaudière–Outaouais station in Saint-Jérôme, Abitibi–Témiscamingue–Nouveau-Québec station in Rouyn-Noranda, Saguenay–Lac St-Jean station in Chicoutimi, and the stations in Drummondville and Trois-Rivières are being shuttered.

That means Quebec will have nine detachments in the province, the second fewest behind Prince Edward Island, which has six.

However, theRCMP doesn't provide community policing services in Quebec like they do in other provinces. Its mandate is focused on areas such as border protection, anti-terrorism and investigations into high-level organized crime, according to spokesperson Sgt. Camille Habel.

The decision to close the detachments is part of a countrywide initiative to ensure they have the resources in order to meet those priorities, she explained.

"Where we work from does not affect direct services to citizens," she said.

"Of course being there, we're visible … but being visible is not necessarily what gets the job done."

In 2004, nine detachments were closed as part of a provincewide reorganization effort. The resources that were freed up then helped the RCMP carry out Project Colisée, a mafia crackdown, she said.

The 16 officers and three civilians who work at those five detachments will be reassigned elsewhere.

An 'abandonment of their duties,' union says

Paul Dupuis, who speaks for Quebec Mounted Police Members' Association, says the move is a blow to policing in the province.

"It seems to us like an abandonment of their duties toward the citizens," he said.

Dupuis says Quebecers pay taxes to Ottawa and should also have access to federal law enforcement.

And he is worried the areas affected will see an increase in organized crime without the RCMP presence.

Dupuis also pointed out RCMP officers also enforce about 700 federal laws that cannot be enforced by the Sûreté du Québec or municipal forces, such as water safety applications and the migratory birds act.