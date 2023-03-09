RCMP investigating alleged Chinese government police stations in Quebec

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating two alleged covert police stations in Quebec that it believes are working on behalf of the Chinese government.

One station is reportedly located in Montreal, while the other is in the municipality of Brossard, on the city's South Shore.

This information was initially reported by the Journal de Montréal, then confirmed by Radio-Canada.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RCMP said investigators are taking steps to "detect and disrupt these criminal activities supported by a foreign state that could also threaten the safety of people living in Canada."

"The RCMP recognizes that Canadians of Chinese origin are victims of alleged activities conducted by these centres," reads the statement from RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier.

"These activities and any form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of communities or diasporas in Canada won't be tolerated."

Similar police stations have been detected in Ontario and British Columbia.

Poirier said he could not provide more details about the ongoing investigation, headed by the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams.

The city of Brossard is expected to issue a statement later Thursday morning.