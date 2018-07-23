Raymond Bachant steps down as head of transit authority Exo

Raymond Bachant, appointed a year ago to head the transit authority serving greater Montreal's northern and southern rings, announced Monday he's stepping down to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Exo, formerly known as the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), oversees train, bus and paratransit services serving Greater Montréal, more specifically suburbs on the north and south shores.

Bachant, who until last year was president of Bombardier's North American division, started as head of Exo in June 2017.

Following news that Bachant would be stepping down, the company said that Sylvain Yelle, Exo's executive director of bus and paratransit operations, would be serving as interim head.

"On behalf of the board and our employees, I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the excellent work done under Mr. Bachant's leadership and wish him great success in his future projects," said Josée Bérubé, chair of the Exo board, in a statement.

Bachant's departure comes just days after Exo announced it can no longer guarantee Montreal's suburban trains will arrive on time, because of construction work on the tracks for the REM, the future light-rail transit system.

Exo said in a news release July 18 that the transit authority itself, along with commuters using its trains, was being "held hostage" by REM-related work.