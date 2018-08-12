Body of missing 23-year-old pulled out of lake in Rawdon

The body of a 23-year-old man was pulled out of a lake in Rawdon, Que., this morning, hours after he was first reported missing.

Divers with the Sûreté du Québec discovered the man's body in Pontbriand Lake in the Lanaudière region around 10:30 a.m.

He is believed to have gone swimming around 3:15 a.m. after going to a private beach with a group of at least four other friends.

The group alerted the authorities that he had gone missing, and police and firefighters began their search around 4 a.m.

Inexperience, alcohol possible factors

The 23-year-old didn't know how to swim, the Rawdon fire department said.

"We know that his inexperience as a swimmer and alcohol are possible factors in this sad event," said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay of the SQ.

Some of the young people who were at the scene were taken to hospital to be treated for shock, police said.

Local residents and first responders said it's typically not dangerous to swim in the area where the incident occurred.