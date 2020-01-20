Driver of pickup dead after vehicle collides with school bus in Rawdon, Que.

The driver of a pickup truck is dead after the truck collided with a school bus in Rawdon, in the Lanaudière region, on Monday afternoon.

Three teens, passengers on the bus, were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision on Route 337, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal, according to the Sûreté du Québec. There were about 20 students on the bus, police said.

The collision occurred at around 3:45 p.m., but the circumstances behind the collision are still unknown.

The SQ is investigating the incident, and Route 337 is closed in both directions, close to the intersection of Rang des Sables, until further notice.

Traffic is being detoured to routes 343 and 348.