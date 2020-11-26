A raven may have been stolen, and the Ecomuseum wants it back before it's too late
The Ecomuseum Zoo's director says security has been upgraded since break-in
A raven has gone missing following a break-in at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, and the animal's caretakers say he will likely die without care.
The raven, named Kola, has dealt with severe injuries, including a broken wing, and has chronic health issues that were managed through care from staff, according to the zoo's executive director, David Rodrigue.
"If somebody has him, he's not going to last very long without the specialized care," Rodrigue told Daybreak host Mike Finnerty.
"He can't fly properly."
Rodrigue said the break-in occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning, and believes someone used tools to create an opening in the raven's aviary. Since then, security equipment has been added around the zoo.
The Ecomuseum Zoo specializes in caring for animals that have been orphaned and rehabilitated.
Rodrigue is hoping anyone with information about Kola's whereabouts comes forward.
"It's very hard to understand why someone would do that, for any reason, for any message, for any objective," Rodrigue said.
