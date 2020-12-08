It was Kola, after all: Stolen raven is alive, safe and back home at the Ecomuseum

It had been nearly two weeks since Kola went missing after a break-in at the Eco-museum Zoo, with the chances of finding him alive fading with each passing day.

Kola was plagued by several health issues, including a broken wing. The fear was he would barely survive a day or two away from the zoo's round-the-clock care.

So there was some skepticism, after Montreal police officers were dispatched to l'Anse-à-L'Orme road in Kirkland Saturday, and found a sealed plastic bin with a raven inside. The bird didn't even have the zoo's identification band.

But it turns out, it was Kola, and he's alive and back home.

"Even though he was no longer wearing his ID band, a physical examination as well as blood and behavioural tests allowed our team to confirm that it was Kola," wrote the zoo's executive director David Rodrigue on Facebook.

"We are relieved to see that he appears to be in good physical shape and despite the tremendous stress he has been through, he is doing well. He will remain under close medical observation for the next 40 days to ensure that he does not suffer any after-effects from his mishap."

Rodrigue said he believes someone used tools to create an opening in the raven's aviary during an overnight break-in Nov. 23. Since then, the zoo's security has been upgraded.

The Ecomuseum Zoo specializes in caring for animals that have been orphaned and rehabilitated.

Despite his initial frustration and anger after Kola went missing, Rodrigue is thankful he somehow found his way back home.

"Regardless of the perpetrator of this crime, he / she will have had the conscience to ensure that Kola gets the care he needs for his survival," Rodrigue wrote.

"For that, we thank you."