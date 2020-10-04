Quebecer Raphaël Lessard captures first-ever NASCAR win

Canadian Raphaël Lessard won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series' Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Lessard found himself in contention for a victory following a caution flag with six laps to go.

The 19-year-old then restarted the race from third position with two laps remaining.

The Quebecer was in the lead as he entered the final lap of the race after Trevor Bayne pushed him forward.

"This is amazing! I can't believe it."<a href="https://twitter.com/raphael_lessard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raphael_lessard</a> wins at Talladega in only his second superspeedway race. Not a bad day at all for the young Canadian. <a href="https://t.co/QqUlqqEBBU">pic.twitter.com/QqUlqqEBBU</a> —@NASCARONFOX

Not long after, a crash involving Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, Austin Hill and Christian Eckes led to another flag being thrown.

With Lessard in the lead as the crash ensued, the Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que., native was named the winner.

Bayne finished second, while Chandler Smith finished third.

Lessard is in his second season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series, and is a member of the Kyle Busch Motorsports team.