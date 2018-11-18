Veteran sportscaster Randy Tieman dies at 64

Longtime CTV sportscaster Randy Tieman has died at the age of 64.

According to the private broadcaster, Tieman worked at CTV Montreal for 34 years, until 2017, as a reporter and anchor.

"He was known for his warmth, his good nature, his boisterous laugh and his iconic moustache," says a web article from CTV Montreal.

Tieman passed away suddenly in his home on Friday.

I was so hoping my good friend Randy could enjoy retirement for a decade or two with Liane.<br><br>Life is a series of memories. We can only hope to get a chance to live beautiful ones with love and laughter. <br><br>He lived richly. Here’s a moment we had together when he seemed invincible. <a href="https://t.co/Yhi7OzmFTB">pic.twitter.com/Yhi7OzmFTB</a> —@BWildeGlobal

He is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Liane, and his children Gabrielle, Jesse, Dennis and Harry.

Tieman was born in the small town of Exeter, Ont., and graduated from the broadcast journalism program at Fanshawe College in London, Ont.

Heartbreaking news about Randy Tieman. Worked alongside him for a decade in Montreal. As the new kid in town 35 years ago, he stood up for me - a competitor - against other local media. A teddy bear with the heart of a lion. Condolences to his family & friends. So so sad. <a href="https://t.co/y8RtU0Lx0A">https://t.co/y8RtU0Lx0A</a> —@cbctom

He then worked at various radio stations in Ontario, as well as CFCF radio in Montreal, before joining CTV Montreal.

In lieu of flowers, Tieman's family asks that memorial donations be sent to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation-Cancer Treatment.