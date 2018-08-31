'Like losing home': Ramdas food market closes its doors after 44 years

A LaSalle institution closed its doors for the last time on Friday.

Aliments Ramdas, which sold Caribbean, Indian and African food and spices, was in business for 44 years, but the owners say that the redesign of Dollard Ave. made it difficult for customers to reach the store by car.

"It's like losing home for me," said Emily Ramdass in an interview with CBC Daybreak. She was only a few months old when her parents opened the LaSalle store.

She took over the business from her parents in August 2017 and she says over the years she has spent more time at the store than at her own house.

The store opened in 1974, a year after Emily's father Raymond opened the first Ramdas location in Atwater Market.

Customer Edward Sawyers suggested the LaSalle location to Raymond, who had never been to that part of the city before.

"With that I became part of the family in a sense," said Sawyers, speaking to CBC News at the store on its last day in business.

The store sold Caribbean, Indian and African food and spices. (Sean Henry/CBC News) "He wanted to make things better for his family. And we wanted to support that."

A meeting place, a taste of home

The business grew as more people came hoping to find a little taste of home at the store.

"Customers might not even have a name for it. They would describe what it tasted like, and this is of course the days before the internet," said Ramdass, adding that the company built up its network of suppliers as more people came looking for that special food item.

For Gail Brathwaite, that special item was sorrel. Her family, who immigrated to Canada from Barbados in the 1960s, would buy dried sorrel leaves. They would then soak the leaves to make a drink that she described as a sweet wine to be enjoyed during the holidays.

"It was the place to go on a Saturday morning," said Brathwaite in an interview with CBC Daybreak. "That was our first stop."

It was that sense of community, which helped her feel connected to her cultural heritage, that kept her coming.

"This is a family that worked day in and day out to share their dream," she said.

Ramdass says they have lost about 90 per cent of customers who came by car over the last two years. She says she would even call customers to direct them how to reach the store parking lot.

"Whether is was clients who knew us for years or months, or someone who just discovered us on the internet, it was so difficult in getting access to us," she said.

"It was a huge struggle."

She took to social media to promote the store, including offering gift cards so that they could get money to restock their shelves.

While this chapter of the store's history has come a close, she says she's hoping to reopen the store at a new location in the future.

With files from CBC reporter Sean Henry and CBC Daybreak