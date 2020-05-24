Hundreds of food boxes delivered to needy families to celebrate end of Ramadan

Volunteers were out this weekend delivering hundreds of baskets of food and gifts to celebrate the end of the month of Ramadan.

One of the organizers of the basket deliveries says the demand from those in need is almost twice as high this year as Montrealers lose income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of people are staying home and have limited access to groceries. And they need help," said Bilal Abdul Kader, the director of the Al Medinah Center and board member of the Sister Sabria Foundation, two of the groups that run the initiative that provides food and clothes to those in need throughout the year.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr this weekend, which marks an end to a month of fasting.

"It's their Eid, they need something to share with their families," said Kader.

Abderrahim Selman is one of the volunteer drivers dropping the baskets to families, the elderly and others with mobility issues or who are having trouble making ends meet.

The deliveries are contactless, with the baskets left at the front door.

"People are out of jobs, so I said I have to do something for the community," adding it's his duty as a Muslim to perform zakat, the giving of alms to the poor."I have to give what He gave me, and share it with the people," Selman said.