Rainfall warnings issued throughout southern Quebec as waterways overflow

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings across southern Quebec as authorities from New Brunswick to Ontario brace for flooding.

Total rainfall could range from 20 to 80 millimetres by Saturday afternoon.

In the Montreal region, the warning stretches from the South Shore to Laval, with rain falling heavy at times.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada says.

The rain should begin falling this afternoon in the Montreal region, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Mircea Oltean. He told CBC the city should expect about 40 millimetres of rain by Saturday afternoon.

Generally, springtime rainfall warnings are issued when predicted amounts surpass the 25-millimetre mark in a 24-hour period.

"More than that quantity should have an impact for this period of the year," he said. "We are expecting rain this afternoon, then tonight and tomorrow."

The highest quantity of rain will be along the St. Lawrence River, he said.

Warnings similar to the Montreal region span from the Eastern Townships to the Outaouais.

In Quebec City, between 15 and 25 millimetres have already fallen since Thursday, with up to 80 millimetres expected through Saturday.

The forecast is similar for the Beauce region, just south of Quebec City, where there has already been substantial flooding.

Fight or flight: Quebecers battle flooding

Authorities across Quebec are telling those residents who haven't already fled their homes to be ready to leave because waters could rise quickly.

In Rigaud and the municipality of Pointe-Fortune, flood levels are expected to surpass that of 2017. The situation is expected to worsen rapidly over the weekend. Residents had already been told to pack up and go.

In many areas, residents and municipal workers have been preparing throughout the week for the expected floods, stacking sandbags and stocking up on supplies — readying to flee if disaster strikes.

Montreal's borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro issued a warning Thursday night, reminding residents that the borough is responsible for protecting public infrastructure, but property owners must take care of their own homes and buildings.

"Considering the alert level and the intervention levels reached, the borough is asking all citizens residing in flood-risk areas to take action to protect their property and belongings," the borough wrote on its Facebook page.

The Montreal agglomeration has launched its emergency response plan in numerous West Island boroughs and municipalities, including:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève.

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Village de Senneville.

Pointe-Claire.

Montreal North.

Water levels in the Lake of Two Mountains and Lac Saint-Louis are also expected to rise, according to Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue. People there are being told to protect their homes if they are in the red zone.