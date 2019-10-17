Wet roads and power outages: Rainfall warning issued for Montreal region

Heavy rain and high winds are slamming southern Quebec, making for a challenging commute and leaving thousands of customers without power this morning.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal region and other areas in southern Quebec. Between 20 to 30 millimetres fell by 6 a.m., said Ivan Dubé, a meteorologist with the weather agency.

About 80 millimetres could fall in some regions by this afternoon, he said.

The wind has led to power outages in several regions. In the Montreal region, as many as 89,000 customers are without electricity.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Johanne Savard said line-repair crews have been deployed to affected areas.

Savard expects the number of outages will fluctuate throughout the day, and wasn't able to predict when power would be restored.

"Our teams are mobilized and they're on the road to repair the network as soon as possible," she said.

This fallen tree in NDG's William-Hurst Park was far from the only one knocked down by this morning's hard-hitting storm that brought wind and rain to southern Quebec. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Residents from Laval to the U.S. border, parts of the Charlevoix region and the North Shore can expect heavy rain and high winds today.

"Rain can accumulate on the roads or over low-lying areas, so there could be some flooding," Dubé said.

"Lots of leaves will be falling so that could obstruct some of the drainage and that could intensify some of the water accumulation in urban areas."

🌧 ☔️ ⚠️ ⚠️ <br><br>RAINFALL WARNING IN EFFECT for Greater Montreal area today. Expecting 50 to 80 mm by evening. <br><br>Visibility isn’t great if you are driving today. Watch out for water accumulation and loss of traction. <a href="https://t.co/M0RJObUYY7">pic.twitter.com/M0RJObUYY7</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

In places like Montreal, where flat roofs are common, leaves can block drains and cause water to back up, he said. It's always a good idea for homeowners to clear leaves and ensure drains are working properly, he said.

Homes flooding due to heavy rains and backed-up drainage is a common problem in Montreal.