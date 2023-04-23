Rainfall warning issued for Montreal, Quebec City regions

Municipalities along Rivière-des-Prairies, Lac des Deux Montagnes and Lac-Saint-Louis will be on alert for flooding over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal and the Laurentians regions, with up to 35 millimetres of rain expected until Monday morning.

In preparation for the rain, Montreal began distributing sandbags, building dikes, and installing inflatable plugs and pumps in flood-risk areas Tuesday.

The government agency has also issued a rainfall warning for the Quebec City and Trois-Rivières regions, which are expected to see between 40 to 70 millimetres of rain — the most in the province today.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and ponding on roads.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and is expected until Monday morning.