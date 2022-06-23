Rainfall warning issued for Montreal, much of southern Quebec

Quebecers should expect a wet start to their long weekend plans as southern areas of the province brace for heavy rain Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the region, including the greater Montreal area. Lanaudiere, the Laurentians and areas as far north as Saguenay.

About 10 to 25 millimetres of rain are expected throughout the day, at times coming down in heavy bursts, in addition to the rain some areas received last night.

Flooding in low-lying areas is expected. The ground is already saturated after recent heavy rains and is unlikely to absorb much of the water, the weather service explained.

This latest bout of rain comes just a week after the area was hit with severe thunderstorms, which left tens of thousands without power and flooded Montreal city streets.

Recent heavy rainfall also contributed the landslide that destroyed a house and damaged another in Saguenay earlier this month.