Heavy rain, possible flooding expected in southwestern Quebec this weekend

Riverfront communities in parts of southwestern Quebec are keeping an eye on water levels as some regions are expected to be hit with heavy rain throughout the weekend.

A rainfall warning is in effect for Montreal, the Montérégie, the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

Environment Canada says a total of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected, with two periods of heavy rain — one between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, and a second one from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

"The heaviest precipitation is expected with the second event," the weather agency said.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee is warning that levels and flows along the main portion of the Ottawa River will remain high and rise even higher due to the forecasted rain.

It says minor flooding will likely occur in multiple locations between Mattawa, Ont., and the Montreal area, especially in the Outaouais.