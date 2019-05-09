Here comes more rain, and possible flooding, Environment Canada warns

It was a nice break while it lasted, but the rain is back.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal area, with up to 45 millimetres of rain are expected by Friday evening.

The weather agency says the rain is due to a "low pressure system from the American Midwest, starting this morning over Western Quebec."

"The rain will continue on Friday and will be heavy at times," the warning said.

"Since spring freshet has not ended in many areas, flooding is possible in the most vulnerable areas."

Montreal lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday, with officials saying waters had receded and there was no risk of major flooding despite the coming rain.