Rainfall and strong winds in Quebec knock out power for thousands

Hydro-Québec is addressing 359 power outages Monday that are mainly affecting clients in the Quebec City area and the Laurentians.

More than 30mm of rain forecast for the Quebec City area on Monday afternoon

Several power utility trucks are parked on a rural road as crews work on power lines.
Hydro-Québec crews workers must face 359 power outages to restore power to thousands of Quebecers. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

Thousands of Quebec households lost electricity Monday following a night of rainfall and wind gusts.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, more than 57,000 customers in Quebec were without power. 

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Monday, forecasting 30 to 50 millimetres of rain expected into the afternoon in the Quebec City area.

Currently, the hardest hit regions are Quebec City area (17,374), the Laurentians (10,593), Lanaudière (5,087) and the Eastern Townships (5,012).

Cendrix Bouchard, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, said the public utility is facing 359 power outages after felled branches came into contact with its network.

Hydro-Québec crews are currently being assigned, but Bouchard could not yet confirm the exact number of teams on the ground. 

