It's pouring and far above freezing in Quebec in December. Yep, that's weird

Quebecers are used to the occasional December warm spell that dashes hopes of a classic white Christmas, but the massive weather system blanketing the south of the province and Atlantic Canada right now is beyond that.

Before noon Monday, Quebec City had received more rain in a single system than the average total for December, prompting city administrators to activate their crisis unit as local rivers swell with rain and melted snow. Simon Legault, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), said previous records will be smashed across most of southern Quebec.

"The temperature records are already broken but [temperatures] will continue to increase during the day," said Legault.

There are flood warnings for a number of regions in Quebec. In Montreal, between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain is expected by Monday evening, with ECCC's warning of local flood risks already a reality in some parts of the city.

"It's very unusual," Legault said of the weather system, which he said has brought warm, humid air from the southern U.S. — a phenomenon far more common in early fall. "We are really settled in winter conditions. We don't receive these kind of systems this time of year."

Some combination of El Niño — which has returned this year and brings warmer, moisture-filled air north to Canada — and general climate change trends could explain this "out-of-the-ordinary" weather, Legault said. Climate change models forecast "warmer air for the time of the year where we should be getting colder temperatures" and "more heavy downpours because the air can hold more moisture," he said.

In Montreal, the temperature hit 9 C at 7 a.m., beating a record that has stood since 1921, according to CBC's Climate Dashboard.

As much as 100 millimetres could fall in the Quebec City region by Tuesday morning and 140 millimetres in the Charlevoix region east of the provincial capital.

Quebec's Public Security Ministry says the Portneuf, Nelson, Montmorency, St-Charles, des Hurons, du Gouffre, Famine, Chaudière and Etchemin rivers are all under flood watch. Sylvain Gallant, a spokesperson for the ministry, said the volume of rain is "highly unusual" and that the heaviest precipitation is expected Monday night.

The Baie-D'Urfé Rescue Squad was at work Monday morning pumping flooded basements in the West Island community. ECCC has warned that partially frozen ground is less able to absorb rainwater, the levels of which are being added to by melting snow.