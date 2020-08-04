Rainfall warnings issued as tropical storm approaches Quebec
Up to 50 mm of rain expected in Quebec City, Eastern Townships over next 24 hours
Heavy rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours in southern and eastern Quebec as tropical storm Isaias moves northward.
The storm touched down in North Carolina late Monday and the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it will approach Quebec and New Brunswick via New England tonight.
Environment Canada is predicting 50 to 60 millimetres of rain will fall in the Quebec City area, Eastern Townships and Charlevoix by Wednesday morning.
The Montreal area may also see heavy rainfall, due to a combination of Isaias's remnants and another weather system.
"It's more than 50 millimetres of rain in a short period of time. That might create flooding in some areas," Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin told CBC Montreal's Let's Go.
He said people living in the affected regions should ensure their drains are cleared and consider avoiding driving overnight.
