Rainy weather could put a damper on Halloween in Montreal, Quebec City

Police are reminding children — and adults — to think about safety this evening for Halloween, especially considering the weather conditions.

The forecast in the Montreal and Quebec City areas is calling for rain all day.

Rainy conditions at night could impact visibility on the roads, and Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture is advising drivers to stay vigilant.

He pointed out that even if kids are told not to zigzag across the street, they do it anyway, so drivers should keep an eye out for them.

Wet leaves on the ground can also make braking a bit of an adventure, so drivers should also take that into account.

Couture also issued the standard reminders when it comes to costume and Halloween fun: children should wear bright colours or reflective tape on their costumes, avoid masks that might affect their vision, go out in groups and avoid entering peoples' houses.

Maximize the candy haul

The wet weather means trick-or-treaters will want to maximize their candy haul in as little time as possible, and we can help with that.

Last year, we put together a map to help you plan a route where you hit the most homes with the least amount of walking.

Here are some of the best neighbourhoods to hit up if efficiency is what you're after:

Plateau-Mont-Royal

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

Parts of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Sud-Ouest

Dollard-des-Ormeaux

And as a bonus, here's a picture of a dog dressed up as a taco, because why not?