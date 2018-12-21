First day of winter brings rainy weather to Montreal, freezing rain north of St. Lawrence

Rain that started overnight will continue today as temperatures climb to 6 C for an unseasonably mild first day of winter.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal area — 25 to 35 millimetres is expected to fall Friday.

Early morning commuters should be careful of ice on the roads before temperatures warm.

Montreal's public transit authority is warning its bus users to expect delays on the network.

[Weather conditions] 🚌⚠️🌧️ Freezing rain is expected during the night. These weather conditions could have an impact on the bus network. Plan more time for your trips and be careful when traveling! <a href="https://t.co/ux3FBbvdaj">https://t.co/ux3FBbvdaj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stminfo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stminfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/4VYXMdylCa">pic.twitter.com/4VYXMdylCa</a> —@stminfo

Other areas of Quebec will be harder hit by the rain.

"Some areas north of the St. Lawrence River could see between 50 and 80 millimetres," the weather agency stated on its website.

Some rain and snow is expected for Montreal Saturday.

Temperatures will drop Sunday, but on the bright side, skies are expected to be mostly clear until Wednesday.

School closures

In the Eastern Townships, where a freezing rain warning is still in effect, all Eastern Townships School Board schools and centres are closed today, including daycares.

Classes are cancelled for elementary, secondary and professional training and adult education students in the ​Commission scolaire des Sommets, but staff are expected to be at work.

The following schools part of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are closed to students in the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions:

Arundel Elementary School.

Grenville Elementary School.

Laurentia Elementary School.

Laurentian Elementary School.

Laurentian Regional High School.

Morin Heights Elementary School.

Mountainview High School.

Ste-Agathe Academy.

Ste-Adele Elementary School.

CDC Lachute.

Joliette Elementary School.

Joliette High School.

Rawdon Elementary School.

Daycare service is still being provided for parents registered as regular users.

Commission scolaires des Samares, which has schools in the Lanaudière region, is also closed today.