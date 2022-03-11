Raif Badawi freed from Saudi prison

The Quebec family of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has confirmed he has been released from Saudi prison, 10 years after he was jailed for criticizing religious figures and promoting liberal views of Islam.

"After 10 years in prison, Raif is free!" Ensaf Haidar, Badawi's wife, tweeted, Friday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raifestlibre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raifestlibre</a> Après 10 ans de détention <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raifestlibre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raifestlibre</a> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raifisfree?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raifisfree</a> After 10 years in prison <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raifisfree?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raifisfree</a> ! <br>بعد 10 سنوات من السجن <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%81_%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%91%D8%A7%D9%8B?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#رائف_حرّاً</a> <a href="https://t.co/1VA0XjSofs">pic.twitter.com/1VA0XjSofs</a> —@miss9afi

Haidar, who lives in Sherbrooke, Que., with her three children, has been fighting for her husband's release for the past decade.

Badawi's family had been anticipating his release, as his 10-year sentence had been served in full as of Feb. 28.

Quebec political figures celebrated the news of Badawi's release.

"Finally! I can't stop thinking about his children who will finally see their father again," Quebec Premier François Legault wrote on Twitter.

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, the Bloc Québécois immigration and human rights critic, called it "extraordinary news."

"I am happy to see him liberated," said Brunelle-Duceppe, who introduced a motion in the House of Commons last June in favour of granting Badawi Canadian citizenship, which was adopted unanimously.

"I offer our wholehearted collaboration to Ensaf Haidar and her family," he added.

The human rights organization Amnesty International also welcomed the news.

A spokesperson said the conditions of Badawi's release were not yet clear, but in a tweet, the organization's branch for the Gulf region repeated its demand that a travel ban imposed on Badawi by the Saudi government be lifted so he can join his family in Canada.