Montreal police hit illegal magic mushroom shop with 3rd raid in 3 weeks

Montreal police have once again shut down FunGuyz, a shop that sells illegal hallucinogenic mushrooms, with Thursday's raid being the third one in a little more than three weeks.

The first raid took place on July 11, the day the shop on Ontario Street East in the city's Ville-Marie borough opened. Four people were arrested that day.

The shop opened a few days later and was raided a second time on July 20, with police arresting five people. On Thursday, one person was arrested.

FunGuyz advertises itself as a "medical dispensary" that sells magic mushrooms, a type of fungus that is considered a hallucinogen. It's a chain with several stores in Ontario.

Last month, people who identified themselves as the shop's owners claimed to be campaigners for the legalization of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms.

The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms are illegal in Canada, except for some medical contexts which require special permission from Health Canada.