Driver in Brossard hit-and-runs sentenced to 12 years

The man accused of killing a pedestrian and a cyclist in hit-and-runs in Brossard in September 2020 pleaded guilty today at the Longueuil courthouse.

Radoslav Guentchev pleaded guilty to two counts each of manslaughter and failing to stop after a traffic accident.

Guentchev suffers from mental health issues and had stopped taking his medication.

Today, the judge agreed to a sentence of 12 years with time already served — there will be eight years and just under nine months remaining.

Guentchev is also banned for life from owning a firearm and driving.

The hit-and-runs shocked the Brossard community. The first victim was 50-year-old Gérard Chong Soon Yuen, who was struck while he biked on Niagara Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2020. Longueuil police said the driver deliberately hit him.

A little later on the same evening, 52-year-old Huiping Ding was hit as she walked on the sidewalk of Pelletier Boulevard. She died the next day.

Guentchev, who was 30 at the time, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police said Guentchev appeared to pick his targets at random, but members of the Chinese community on Montreal's South Shore were shaken by the incident.

Guentchev had previously been charged with uttering threats and assaulting his neighbours in 2012 and 2013.

In 2019, the Commission des troubles mentaux ruled that he was no longer dangerous.