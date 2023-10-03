Michel Bissonnette, VP of CBC/Radio-Canada's French services, steps down

Michel Bissonnette is stepping down as CBC/Radio-Canada's executive vice-president of French services, effective immediately, the national public broadcaster announced Tuesday.

In his role, Bissonnette oversaw all French-language television, radio and digital content for the public broadcaster. He had held the position since Jan. 9, 2017.

In an internal memo to all staff Tuesday morning, Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, said the decision was made after "careful consideration and discussions that led to a mutual agreement."

Tait thanked Bissonnette for his contributions to the public broadcaster over almost seven years and wished him success in his future endeavours.

In a news release published on the corporate website, Tait underlined Radio-Canada's "crucial role" in promoting the French language throughout Canada and around the world.

"It has never been more important to have a strong national public broadcaster that serves all people in both official languages. I'm both confident about, and committed to, Radio-Canada's continued success," she wrote.

In a message shared in the release, Bissonnette said it's been a privilege to work alongside passionate people who believe in the "essential" role of the public broadcaster "in our democracy and in our culture."

"Several challenges lie ahead for Radio-Canada, but as I have always pointed out, I believe that the talented people who work here can overcome all obstacles. That's why I'm confident in Radio-Canada's future," he wrote.

"I firmly believe in the importance of having a strong public broadcaster that is dedicated to serving francophone audiences across the country."

Dany Meloul, general manager for television at Radio-Canada, has been appointed acting executive vice-president of French services while the corporation undertakes a search for a permanent successor.

She will begin her new role starting Oct. 12.