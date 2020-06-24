Mother who says son was targeted in racist video will file human rights complaints

A Montreal mother who alleges her teenage son was targeted in a racist video that circulated online intends to file complaints with the Quebec Human Rights Commission. She also wants blackface to be banned and deemed a hate symbol in Quebec.

The video of two West Island teens has been shared widely online since last Monday. It is a minute long, heavily edited and shows the teenage girls dancing in blackface to a song that uses racial slurs to describe Black people, including repeated use of the N-word.

CBC News has agreed not to name the mother to protect the identity of her son, who is a minor. She alleges his first name is mentioned in the video.

The mother saw the video last Monday when her son showed it to her. She was shocked by what she saw.

"There's frustration, confusion and really wanting to know why this would be the way someone, two people, would choose to express themselves," she told CBC News.

The human rights complaints will be directed at the two teenage girls in the video, who attend John Rennie High School. The girls are also not being named by CBC News.

John Rennie High School quickly issued a statement when the video went viral, saying the video contradicts the "values shared by our students, staff and our school community."

The chair of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, Noel Burke, said the video was not made recently and that it resurfaced online.

The mother, who is filing the complaints with assistance from the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, a local civil rights organization, is seeking compensation, an apology from and anti-racism education for the girls, and to eventually have blackface designated as a symbol of hate in Quebec.

The mother said her son has been deeply affected by the video.

"I've just noticed a lot of questioning his place in society and wanting to make sure that his voice is heard," she said.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board unanimously approved a motion Monday aimed at tackling systemic racism and discrimination in schools.

While the school board has a role to play, the mother says the situation is reflective of a bigger problem.

"It's not only something that happened last week that targeted my son specifically," she said.

"It's a societal issue and problem that needs to be looked at by all school boards, all institutions that deal with and manage, whether it's students or clients, who are from visible minority communities, who are people of colour, or otherwise marginalized."

A deeper problem

Fo Niemi, executive director of CRARR, said the goal of such a complaint is to ensure long-term systemic remedies to racism, such as mandatory training regarding anti-Black racism.

"This case reflects a deeper problem … of accountability, providing a safe environment to all Black students and staff, to be free from racism and not to have a racially poisoned work and studying environment," Niemi said.

He's hoping to see action from the school board and eventually, the government.

"It's not a time for talk, it's not a time for studies," Niemi said. "That's the only way you can earn the confidence of the community."

Especially in an educational environment, oppressive factors such as racism should never have a place, he said.

"Education is key to a person's future. We have to remove every barrier of racial discrimination in the school system from the bottom up, and the top down."