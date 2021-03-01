After racist attack in his taxi, 33-year-old wants out of Quebec

It wasn't the first time Ali heard a racist insult behind the wheel of his taxi. But he says it was definitely the most shocking.

In May 2019, Ali picked up a client at a bar in Quebec City's Neufchâtel neighbourhood. When the client opened the front passenger door, he immediately asked Ali if he was Muslim and if he intended to "blow himself up."

"That's how he greeted me," Ali said.

CBC has agreed to withhold his real name because he fears reprisals. But the 33-year-old wanted to share the video of the altercation to show how "this attitude, this behaviour, these words — can be very painful, very destructive."

The customer, 55-year-old Pierre Rodrigue, is now facing three years probation. He was also ordered to pay the taxi driver $400 and to make a $1,000 charitable donation.

The incident was captured on Ali's dashcam and presented as evidence in court.

"I didn't know what was going to happen with this kind of person," said Ali, who started recording because he wanted evidence in case the situation worsened.

It did.

As they drove, Rodrigue continued shouting racist insults at Ali. "We don't want you here. When you give a Muslim an inch they take a mile," Rodrigue kept saying as he became more and more agitated.

"When he started becoming more aggressive I feared for my safety," Ali said. He started slowing down the car, fearing Rodrigue could cause them to crash.

That's when Rodrigue, seated in the front seat, raised his fist and started poking Ali in the chest, threatening him and his family.

"At that moment I saw a police station up ahead," said Ali. He flashed his lights, grabbing the attention of an officer.

Leaving Quebec

Rodrigue later pleaded guilty to one charge of assault. During his sentencing hearing, he said he regretted his words. "That's not like me," Rodrigue told the court. "I was intoxicated."

While Ali is satisfied with the sentence Rodrigue was handed last week, the incident changed his life.

"For two to three days, I was thinking 'What am I doing here, did I make the wrong choice coming to Quebec?'"

He ended up quitting his job and completing his nursing degree to pursue the career he had in Morocco before his move in 2017. Now, he is learning English and hopes to move to Ontario as soon as possible.

"Generally the people of Quebec are welcoming," he said. "But the impact of this minority is so efficient — they make you hate your life."

Serge Lebreux, the spokesperson for the Association of taxis in Quebec's region (ATRQ), said racist attitudes from customers are relatively rare and are usually handled internally by taxi companies.

He said aggressive behaviour in general has diminished during the pandemic, with fewer people calling for a ride after a night out at the bar.

Lebreux said some of the safety measures put in place during COVID-19, like plexiglass windows separating customers and drivers, will also improve employee safety in the long run.

"We will hopefully learn some lessons from COVID," Lebreux said. The association is also trying to convince the Transport Ministry to establish rules to have dash cams in all taxis.

"Sometimes having a camera on the dashboard can have a dissuasive effect on a customer," he said.

Nonetheless, Ali said he's made up his mind.

"When the timing is right, I will make the move."