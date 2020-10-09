Help wanted: Montreal says it needs to hire a commissioner to fight systemic racism

The City of Montreal is hiring an anti-racism commissioner, in response to a report prepared by the city's consultation office that slammed Montreal for turning a blind eye to systemic racism and discrimination across municipal institutions.

The incoming Commissioner for the Fight against Racism and Systemic Discrimination has been asked to spend the next year developing a strategy to combat those systemic issues, while ensuring every city department — including the police — is taking decisive action to fight racism and discrimination.

It's the first time the city has created such a position, which will be filled with an outside hire. In other words, not by an elected official.

"We are looking for someone who is a specialist in the fight against systemic discrimination, has shown leadership in their community, and has the ability to communicate well, as they will be communicating with every city function," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said.

The new position is one of several actions the city is taking to fulfill the recommendations outlined in the report , released in June by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM).

The report issued a total of 38 recommendations, calling for these sweeping changes:

Increased transparency.

Specific targets for everything from hiring for city positions to policing, cultural programs and housing.

Greater accountability at the executive level.

The OCPM released the report in the midst of a wave of protests against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in the U.S., including demonstrations across Quebec that drew thousands of people.

Last June, the civic administration appointed Peter-McGill district councillor Cathy Wong , who previously served as council speaker, as the executive committee member in charge of fighting racism and discrimination.

The city administration wants to ensure there is zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, Plante said.

"Recent events, here at home and beyond our borders, remind us that the fight not only has to continue, but must intensify," Plante said. "The death of Joyce Echaquan is a sad reminder of that."

Echaquan was a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman who died in a Joliette hospital last week, just after posting a live Facebook video of hospital staff insulting her. Her death sparked widespread outrage. Two hospital employees have since been fired.

WATCH | Montreal mayor says systemic bias needs to be recognized in Montreal and beyond:

Plante says systemic bias needs to be recognized in Montreal and beyond 0:49 Announcing the creation of a commissioner on the fight against racism and systemic discrimination, Montreal's mayor said recognizing the problem is just the first step. 0:49

Job posting goes up next week

The new job posting will go up next Wednesday, and city officials expect it will take three weeks to choose a candidate.

The commissioner will work with a staff of three, including one city worker who specializes in racial profiling, Plante said.

The mayor also said the new commissioner will work closely with Marie-Ève Bordeleau, the city's commissioner in charge of Indigenous affairs, as well as Serge Lareau, who oversees the homelessness file.

WATCH | What systemic racism in Canada looks like: