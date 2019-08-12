Judge OKs 'historic' racial profiling class action against Montreal police

A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the City of Montreal by alleged victims of racial profiling at the hands of Montreal police.

Jacky-Éric Salvant, a lawyer for the Black Coalition of Quebec, which launched the lawsuit, called the development "historic."

In an interview, he said it "opened the door" to change within the SPVM.

The lead plaintiff is Alexandre Lamontagne, a man of Haitian origin who claims he was wrongfully detained by the SPVM in August 2017.

Quebec Superior Court Justice André Prévost gave the lawsuit the go-ahead in a decision issued Aug. 7.

The court will decide the level of financial compensation if the lawsuit is successful.

The class action is open to anyone who, as a result of a "proactive intervention," was stopped, arrested or detained without justification and was racially profiled or had their personal or Charter rights violated.

Those who experienced physical harm by police between Aug. 14, 2017 and Jan. 11, 2019 are eligible, as well as those non-physical harm between July 11, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Black Coalition said it believes the lawsuit will help reduce instances of "abuse of power and racial profiling."

Anyone who believes they fit the above criteria can file a complaint at the coalition's office or by phone.

Racial profiling has been a longstanding problem at the SPVM.

In a strategic plan made public last December , police promised to track cases of racial profiling, better train police officers, increase community outreach and hire more minorities.

A spokesperson for the police service said it will not be commenting on the class action since it is before the courts.

