Quitting Parti Québécois, Catherine Fournier wants to build coalition of sovereigntists

MNA Catherine Fournier has quit the Parti Québécois caucus to sit as an independent, sovereigntist member.

She says she wants to build a non-partisan consensus between Quebecers who want to achieve independence, and that the movement is too fractured to achieve its goal under any of the existing parties.

The PQ is past the point where it can be saved by new leadership, she said.

"Even if the Parti Québécois eventually reforms itself, I believe that it's too late," she said at a news conference in her home riding of Marie-Victorin, which covers part of Montreal's South Shore.

She said her former party lacks the credibility and confidence of the public to be the vessel of the sovereignty movement on its own, and that it has been in decline since the 1995 referendum loss.

At 26 years old, Fournier is the youngest MNA in the National Assembly.

Fournier leaving the caucus also means the PQ falls to fourth place in number of seats in the National Assembly.

Québec Solidaire, which also has the goal of an independent Quebec as part of its platform, has 10 seats in the provincial legislature.

She will return to the National Assembly as independent, and says she has no plans for starting her own party.

"The last thing that the sovereigntist movement needs today is a new sovereigntist political party added," she said.

Instead, she said work must be done to create a sovereigntist network across partisan lines and include young people in the conversation.

Fournier said the PQ has known she was reflecting on her future since her re-election in October, and that they should not be surprised by her decision to leave the party.

But interim PQ leader Pascal Bérubé reacted Monday afternoon to say he is shocked and surprised by Fournier's resignation.

