Quebec coroner promises 'honest' report into Joyce Echaquan's death

After hearing three weeks of gruelling testimony and recommendations, Quebec Coroner Géhane Kamel is promising that Joyce Echaquan's death will not have been in vain.

On the final day of the inquiry Wednesday, Kamel said she could not resist the urge to voice some of her thoughts to those in attendance.

"To your children, Mr. Dubé, you will need to tell them that the small revolution of reconciliation started because of their mother," she said, turning to Echaquan's husband.

"To Joyce, wherever you may be, know that my report will not be complacent. It will be honest and I hope it will be the foundation of a social pact that will help us to say: 'never again.'"

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven from Manawan, Que., died last Sept. 28, moments after she live-streamed staff insulting her.

Several community members marched in the streets of Trois-Rivières as the inquest wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, voicing their support for Echaquan's family and honouring her memory.

The lawyer representing the family, Patrick Martin-Ménard, as well as lawyer Rainbow Miller, who represents Quebec Native Women, called on everyone listening to remember Echaquan not just as a victim of a tragedy, but as a person.

"She was a woman who really loved her family," said Miller. "Precious to both her family and her community."

Joyce Echaquan's husband, Carol Dubé, left, and their family members stand in the Trois-Rivières, Que. courthouse, listening to closing statements in the coroner's inquiry. (Julia Page/CBC )

Martin-Ménard said the past few weeks were difficult and emotional for the family, and he said the process was only made harder as they heard conflicting testimony from health-care staff who were there that day.

"It's a relief for the family to come to an end of a process that was very hard, very emotional," said Martin-Ménard. "Now, it's in the hands of the coroner."

Still, he said the inquiry was able to provide them with some answers into the causes of Echaquan's death.

Last week, expert testimony revealed that Echaquan died of pulmonary edema and could have been saved if she had been more closely monitored.

"We learned of a significant gap at the medical level, at the level of the the nurses, of the management of the emergency room," said Martin-Ménard.

"We also learned, in a much larger sense, that systemic racism is a problem in our health-care system that we need to address."

Several experts who delivered recommendations at the inquiry in recent days called for training and changes to the province's health-care system to address the issue of systemic racism, and particularly address issues of discrimination against Indigenous women.

Over the next 30 days, Kamel will receive the final statements from the lawyers representing everyone involved in the inquiry, after which she will submit a report, detailing recommendations of her own.