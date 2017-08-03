Québecor cuts TVA Sports signal for Bell subscribers as NHL playoffs start

Québecor cut its TVA Sports signal to all Bell TV subscribers minutes before the start of the NHL playoffs on Wednesday, metaphorically dropping the gloves in an ongoing dispute between Canadian media giants.

Québecor and Bell are locked in bitter negotiations over the licence fees for each other's specialty sports channels.

Both companies own numerous TV channels. But they also offer digital TV subscriptions — which carry their competitor's channels.

TVA Sports has exclusive French-language broadcasting rights to the NHL playoffs.

In blocking the signal, Québecor ignored a warning from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that cutting off access to the channel would be against the rules.

The Federal telecommunications regulator said it will decide today what to do next.

Hockey fans trying to tune in to last night's playoff game instead saw a message from Bell informing them of what the company considers an illegal decision, and offering free access to sports channels to watch the games in English.

Quebecor claims that Bell is not granting royalties that reflect the "fair value" of its specialty channels, including LCN, but especially TVA Sports.

"We intend to do what we said," had hammered the president and CEO of Quebecor, Pierre Karl Péladeau, in interview on the broadcast Midi Info on the airwaves of ICI Première, a few hours before fateful hour.

"At some point, you have to draw the line. You have to know how to end a negotiation, "commented Mr. Péladeau.

Asked about his intentions to violate the regulations in force, the businessman remained firm: "We will discuss and assert our claims in the appropriate forums. "

"We can not continue to lose money ad vitam aeternam," he said, saying the continued existence of specialized TVA channels was at stake.