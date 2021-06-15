Quebecers who received Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccine can move up 2nd dose appointments

Quebecers who have received a first dose of the Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be able to advance their appointment for a second dose starting today, while respecting age cohorts, due to an influx of vaccine deliveries expected in the province.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Christian Dubé said those aged 50 and over are now eligible to advance their second dose appointments via the Clic Santé booking site, no matter which first dose they received.

As of tomorrow, people aged 45 and older can shift their dates.

The recipient must have gotten vaccinated a minimum of eight weeks prior, down from 16 weeks previously.

This shift in Quebec's inoculation campaign is a direct consequence of a large shipment of Moderna doses expected to arrive in Quebec this week. In total, Quebec is now expecting 1.6 million doses — nearly 500,000 more than recently planned — by the end of the month. They will be distributed in mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies.

Quebecers who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca and who wish to change the vaccine for their second dose will be able to request an mRNA vaccine, Dubé added. A decision will be made on site whether that dose will be Moderna or Pfizer, because both mRNA vaccines are not always available at vaccination centres.

"Vaccination is the solution.… Vaccination is an individual effort we must make for a collective result," Dubé said.

While booking slots are said to have opened, some Quebecers are still receiving error messages despite being eligible to shift their appointments.

"We're aware of the error on the Clic Santé site," said Daniel Paré, the province's vaccination campaign director, at the news conference.

"These issues will be settled over the next days and weeks."

Dubé also said Quebec will unveil a webpage tomorrow that will make it easier to manage proof of vaccination.

More to come.