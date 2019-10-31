Gone but never forgotten: 4 Quebecers honoured for service in WW II

Richard Cartwright grew up listening to his father play the bugle.

"He used to play at every November 11, every funeral for veteran members, friends that would like to have The Last Post played. He was always there," Cartwright said.

His father, Frederick "George" Cartwright, was one of four Drummondville residents honoured at a ceremony held by Parks Canada this week.

It sought to memorialize then men and women — both in the Canadian Armed Forces and civilians — for their service in the First and Second World War.

Cartwright was always interested in music, his son said, and wanted his bugle to be donated to the Canadian Armed Forced after his death in 2017.

Frederick 'George' Cartwright (1924-2017) took part in the liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands. (Submitted by the Cartwright family)

Honouring veterans

Within days of his 18th birthday, Cartwright enlisted with the Royal Canadian Engineers and went overseas in 1944.

Cartwright's regiment took part in the liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

For Richard, seeing his father's name next to three others being honoured for their service at the event was an emotional moment.

"Hearing his bugle being played, that was very touching," he said.

Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes initiative creates public outdoor placards marking the lives of those who served.

He said they are an important reminder of the sacrifices veterans and civilians made during the war effort.

"We don't tend to honour them as much as we should," he said. "We don't do enough to remember these people. A lot come back, they're broken. We should be there to put them back together."

The initiative doesn't just honour soldiers for their contributions to the war effort.

Marguerite Courchesne (1897-1986) established a local branch of the Red Cross, coordinated blood donation drives and sent parcels of food overseas to prisoners of war. (Société d’Histoire de Drummond)

Civilian Marguerite Courchesne served on the home front, establishing a local branch of the Red Cross in Drummondville and running numerous blood drives.

She also coordinated sending food overseas to prisoners of war — like Paul Arseneau, another Drummondville soldier who was honoured for his bravery at the French port of Dieppe in 1942.

Arseneau, a father of two, volunteered in 1940 and was captured. He was held in three prisoner camps in Poland, and another in Germany.

He was finally freed by British troops in 1945 and awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal.

For Pauline Traversy Biron, a cousin of Courchesne, the ceremony provided an opportunity to commemorate the actions of brave soldiers on the front lines, and those individuals who kept hope alive at home.

Paul Arseneau (1916-2012), left, became a prisoner of war, Paul-Émile Beaubien (1919-2011), right, served aboard the RMS Lady Nelson. (Submitted by the Beaubien & Arseneau families)

"I can now die happy because Marguerite has been recognized," Traversy Biron said. "She won't be forgotten."

The final soldier to be honoured was Paul-Émile Beaubien, a member of the Canadian Merchant Navy in 1944, who served aboard the hospital ship Lady Nelson.

Beaubien made 14 transatlantic trips and helped bring thousands of wounded Canadian soldiers home.

A Canadian Armed Forces member played Frederick "George" Cartwright's bugle during the ceremony. (CBC)



For family members, the ceremony, and the public placards, honour their loved ones and serve as a reminder to future generations of what Canadian soldiers and volunteers contributed.

"I'm hoping they will be proud of what the veterans have done, proud of their country. I'm just hoping they will remember," said Richard Cartwright.