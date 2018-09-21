Nearly half of Quebecers find cannabis consumption to be socially acceptable

Nearly half of Quebecers consider occasional, recreational use of cannabis to be socially acceptable, according to a survey by the Quebec institute of statistics.

This is the first edition of the Quebec Cannabis Survey, conducted by the institute from March to June 2018. The report was released Tuesday with the aim of painting a portrait of cannabis use in the province before it was legalized.

The survey, which was conducted in partnership with the provincial health ministry, focused on use, perceptions and social norms in relation to cannabis, according to the institute's website, where the results are readily available in French.

The report shows an analysis of various indicators regarding the prevalence and frequency of cannabis use, the reasons given by Quebecers for using cannabis and the context in which they use the substance.

The target population for the survey consisted of Quebecers aged 15 and over in most of the province.

Men find it more acceptable than women

Men are slightly more likely than women to consider occasional cannabis consumption socially acceptable.

After surveying more than 10,000 people, it was found that 53 per cent of Quebec men see it as OK compared to 44 per cent of women.

Relaxation was most cited as the reason to use the substance.

Of the 14 per cent of Quebecers who used cannabis in the 12 months preceding the survey, 83 per cent said they used it to relax. For 53 per cent of consumers, the goal was to feel the euphoric effects, and 44 per cent took it to sleep.

The report says the results show occasional tobacco consumption, at 55 per cent, is more socially acceptable.

Cannabis has been legal in Quebec since Oct. 17 and the provincial agency in charge of selling it has had trouble keeping its shelves stocked ever since. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

In contrast, the vast majority — 93 per cent — say occasional drinking is acceptable.

Cannabis is perceived to have positive effects on several aspects of ability and behaviour, including mood, creativity and inhibitions, the report says.

However, most recognize the risks of consuming before getting behind the wheel of a car.

Most feel cannabis affects driving

Similarly, 84 per cent believe cannabis use can affect the ability to drive a motor vehicle, where as six per cent believe use does not affect driving.

Ten per cent say its effect on driving depends other factors, including the amount of cannabis consumed.

The vast majority (up to 83 per cent) surveyed believe consumption of cannabis has negative effects on memory, ability to focus attention and decision making.

The report's findings are rounded and that is why some numbers don't add up to the sum of parts, the report says.

"The information provided should contribute to enriching the knowledge about the issues surrounding cannabis use and to support decisions about adaptation of services and programs for the population," writes the institute's director general, Daniel Florea, in the report.