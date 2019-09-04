After a long journey, Quebec soldier's Second World War backpack returns home for good
The artefact will find its final home at the Citadelle Museum in Quebec City
Seventy-four years after a Quebec soldier lost his backpack in Italy, the artefact has finally come home to Canada, thanks to a generous collector, a family connection and a little old-fashioned detective work.
Italian collector Lorenzo Campus came across the Second World War-era backpack in Tuscany, Italy and contacted CBC Montreal in July to help find out who it belonged to.
Written on it was: 470L8, P.E., St. Laurent.
CBC got to work, contacting half a dozen government agencies and military historians. Library and Archives Canada identified the backpack as belonging to Paul-Étienne Saint-Laurent.
Saint-Laurent's daughter, Francine Saint-Laurent, who lives in Montreal, received the precious item in the mail from Campus this week.
"I couldn't believe it," said Saint-Laurent, whose father died more than 20 years ago.
"Imagine that it was 74 years ago that my father lost it. And somebody, after 74 years, found it. That was pretty incredible."
She said she's grateful to have this previously unknown memento of her father's.
"My father didn't talk a lot about the war because it was very hard and many friends of his died," she said.
Saint-Laurent isn't planning to keep the bag to herself. She's already arranged to donate it to the Citadelle Museum in Quebec City — the official museum of the Royal 22ième Regiment.
She said that this way, her father's story will never be forgotten.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.