Private seniors' home in Lévis, Que., under investigation for alleged abuse of migrant workers

Quebec's immigration and labour minister, Jean Boulet, has sent workplace health and safety investigators to look into allegations that operators of a private seniors' home in Lévis, Que., harassed, blackmailed and underpaid six temporary migrant workers from Africa over the course of many months.

Boulet called on the workplace health and safety board (CSST) to investigate after the French-language newspaper Le Devoir reported Thursday that Villa mon domaine, a 63-room residence, had been paying the workers just $50 to $70 a week.

"I found it revolting, intolerable, unacceptable," Boulet told Radio-Canada.

"We will take whatever steps are necessary quickly. We will investigate, and if it's true, we will remedy the situation."

However, Christine Orain, co-ordinator of services for Le Tremplin, a non-profit support centre for immigrants in Lévis, said she contacted the CSST months ago, to no avail, after hearing complaints from a worker at Villa mon Domaine in January 2021.

The man came to her asking if it was normal to be denied access to his pay stubs.

"We contacted the residence and then realized that it wasn't paying them their COVID bonuses," she said. She said the residence only started to do that once it was pressured to issue the workers their pay stubs.

'Modern-day slavery,' says Orain

Eventually, five more employees contacted her for help, she said.

Some of them, who didn't have work permits, told her they were being paid in pre-paid credit cards worth just enough to cover the cost of groceries, said Orain.

She said the operators of the residence promised the undocumented workers that they would get them their temporary work permits. But nearly a year into their jobs, she said, they were still working under the table — and without a proper pay cheque.

"They were calling us every day, crying, sending us text messages that they were getting from their employer containing threatening remarks, manipulative remarks, discriminatory remarks," Orain said.

"It was really daily harassment."

She said the workers had come to Quebec to improve their living conditions and instead found themselves suffering, not understanding what was happening to them.

She compared their situation to "modern-day slavery."

The operators of Villa mon Domaine, the private seniors' home in Lévis, Que., where the migrant workers had jobs, denied they'd mistreated their employees. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Orain said after reaching out to the CSST and other provincial and federal agencies to get help for the workers, with little success, she eventually contacted the Immigrant Workers Centre, a Montreal-based non-profit that raises awareness about migrant workers' rights.

Raphaël Laflamme, who works at the centre, helped the six immigrants get open work permits or work permits with other employers. All the workers have since left Villa mon domaine and accepted jobs elsewhere.

Laflamme said foreign workers are often vulnerable because they don't know the local labour laws.

"They are afraid to make complaints, because they wouldn't want it to have repercussions on themselves," he said. "If they are working without a permit, it can be framed as them working illegally."

Laflamme said that makes it easy for them to be taken advantage of.

Owners deny allegations

The owners of Villa mon Domaine did not return the CBC's request for an interview Thursday.

However, when Nathalie Gauthier and Éric Simard were confronted in person by a Radio-Canada journalist earlier in the day, they denied the allegations.

They said the situation had left them shaken, and it was something they had never had to deal with in their 17 years of operations.