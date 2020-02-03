Cuban man arrested after Quebec woman's death in Cuba

Police in Cuba have arrested a man in Matanzas in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman from the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

The family of Nathalie Fraser reported the woman missing several weeks ago, when they were unable to get in touch with her.

Police found her body near Varadero, a popular vacation destination on the island's northwest shore.

Her family said Fraser had been staying at her boyfriend's home in Matanzas, 50 kilometres west of Varadero, since December and had planned on spending the winter there.

Interpol contacted Quebec provincial police to advise them of Fraser's death. Cuban police are investigating but have released few details.