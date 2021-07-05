Quebec woman driving tractor dies after being struck by airplane near runway
Pilot transported to hospital to be treated for shock
Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane while riding on a tractor and cutting the grass near a runway.
The plane was landing when the woman was hit in St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, according to Sgt. Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
He said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.
The pilot, who did not see the woman, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock, Tessier said.
Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.
Radio-Canada reports the collision took place on property belonging to Parachute Montréal, a skydiving company.
With files fromThe Canadian Press
