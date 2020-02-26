Winter storm warning issued for Quebec City region as heavy snow expected across province
Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of the province.
Strong winds and up to 45 cm of snow expected in Quebec City over next 24 hours
Quebec's brief reprieve from winter weather comes to an end Wednesday night, as heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings across Quebec, and the agency advises the public to avoid all non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Hardest hit will be the Quebec City area, where winds are expected to gust up to 90 kilometres per hour and 35 to 45 centimetres of snow is predicted to fall.
In Montreal, up to 35 cm of snow is predicted.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the agency says.
