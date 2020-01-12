Winter storm brings freezing rain, ice pellets to southern Quebec

Quebec is being pounded by the first major winter storm of 2020, bringing a mixed cocktail of precipitation and strong winds.

As of about 8 a.m. Sunday, 130,000 Hydro clients are without power across Quebec, mostly in the Montérégie, places such as Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Bruno and Boucherville.

If you usually use the Hydro website to stay up-to-date on when your power will return, make sure to check the map, not the service status by region. Hydro is having technical difficulties and only the numbers on the map are accurate, said spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard.

When it comes to driving, both the City of Montreal and the province have warned people to say off the roads if possible today.

In some parts of the Quebec City area, roads are snow covered and visibility is next to zero. A 55-kilometre stretch of Highway 20, between Lévis and Montmagny, was closed to traffic early Sunday morning due to the conditions.

Transports Québec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun said visibility changes from one area to the next.

She said people who have to go somewhere today should check the Quebec 511 website to check road conditions before leaving.

Many trucks will be on the roads removing the ice and snow, once it starts to fall later in the day, she said.

Flights have been cancelled at Trudeau airport, both departures and arrivals. A spokesperson recommended that travellers check the status of their flight with their airline before making their way to the airport.

Weather conditions

In Montreal, a freezing rain warning is in effect and precipitation is falling as ice pellets.

Streets and sidewalks are covered with a buildup of powder as opposed to ice, so in the city, walking and driving aren't too treacherous.

The city is asking motorists to park their cars at least 30 centimetres from the curb to give workers enough space to clear both the streets and sidewalks.

Crews are out salting sidewalks and streets in Montreal. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for the Eastern Townships. In Sherbrooke, 40 millimetres of rain has fallen since Saturday.

In Quebec City, a winter storm warning is in effect, with 25 centimetres of snow and ice pellets expected and winds gusting up to 90 km/h.

And parts of Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands are bracing for heavy snow, with 15 to 25 centimetres in the forecast.