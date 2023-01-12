Quebec braces itself for another winter storm

Quebec is under yet another winter storm warning as snow, rain and ice pellets make their way to the south of the province.

Snow has already started in the Montreal area, and significant snowfall amounts — 15 to 20 centimetres — and blowing snow are expected until Friday.

"Generally Quebecers are used to winter, you have more snow days than any other province in Canada," said David Phillips of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"We know where our snow shovels are, we know where our antifreeze fluid is … It will be another storm, but it might not be memorable."

He says the storm will be short-lived and should be over by the weekend.

A changeover to rain is expected Friday, during which a period of freezing rain is possible.

"Expect hazardous driving conditions due to [visibility] that could rapidly go from good to nil on Thursday and Friday morning," said Environment Canada.

Dangerous driving conditions can persist later Friday due to ice build-up on roads and highways.

"[The snow] is significant. It will clearly affect people, they might want to put off today and maybe tomorrow things they can do on the weekend," said Phillips.

"The weekend looks beautiful! Sunshine, crisp and cool with a white cover. I mean it's going to feel and look like winter and of course that's what you've been waiting for!"

City of Montreal prepares

About 1,000 city trucks are full of salt and ready to prepare roads and sidewalks for incoming ice, starting Thursday afternoon, said spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

"The conditions of the roads might be difficult tomorrow morning. So Friday, if people can take buses or the train or the Metro, that would be a good option," he said.

The fewer people on the road, "the easier it will be for our crew to clean the streets and sidewalks."

Sabourin said the city maintains its partnership with organizations like the Old Brewery Mission to make sure shelters are in place for those experiencing homelessness.

"We have enough room in Montreal, enough shelters, to make sure no one is left aside," he said.