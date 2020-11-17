With COVID-19 at high plateau, Quebec prepares plan to allow limited gatherings over holidays

Quebec Premier François Legault said he plans to give guidelines in the coming days for how loved ones can gather, in limited numbers, over the winter holidays.

Legault said the situation has stabilized in much of the province, even if the rolling seven-day average remains above 1,000 cases per day.

"We'll announce our plan soon to allow everyone to prepare. But we'll have to be in a good position in December," he said Tuesday.

While nothing has been finalized, Legault said one possibility being considered in consultation with public health is to extend the winter school break by two weeks.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said doing so would reduce the number of contacts after a busy holiday season.

He said shutting schools before the break would be more difficult, given that people will be busy preparing for the holiday season.