Over 500,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power after strong winds hit the province

More than half a million Hydro-Québec customers are still without power Saturday morning after strong winds and rain battered the province.

That number is down from nearly a million on Friday.

One death is being attributed to the wind, after a 63-year-old man in Bromont, Que., was struck by a falling tree Friday.

The outages are spread out across the province, but hardest hit is the Montérégie, where more than 100,000 customers are still without power.

In Saint-Hyacinthe, winds gusted to over 100 km/h, toppling the canopy of a gas station.

Just south, in Saint-Pie, the wind tore off the steeple of a church.

The canopy of a Saint-Hyacinthe gas station toppled over as winds gusted over 100 km/hr Friday. (Radio Canada)

'Still a lot to do'

"It's an improvement but there is still a lot to do," said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Francis Labbé.

He said that most Quebecers should have their power back later today, but some in more remote areas may still be in the dark until Monday.

About 1,000 hydro workers are on the ground this morning working to restore power, and a crew of 40 workers from Detroit, Mich., is arriving today to assist them.

"They often have to act like lumberjacks before they can even start to repair a line," said Labbé, as downed trees are blocking access to damaged power lines.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault thanked Quebecers for their patience and Hydro-Québec for working day and night to restore power.

Crews were working to restore power Friday after a powerful wind storm brought down trees and hydro lines. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

She said it was "encouraging" to see the progress that had been made by Hydro-Québec since Friday, and that the calmer weather expected today should also help.

About 30 roads in the Eastern Townships flooded Saturday, but the water is now starting to recede, she said.

In the Montreal area, more than 16,000 hydro customers are still in the dark, with most outages in the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough and West Island.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Côte-Des-Neiges-—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce residents without power can warm up at: