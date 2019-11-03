What to keep in mind as you make insurance claims after Quebec's wind storm

The heavy winds and rain that swept through Quebec have now subsided, but there is still plenty of clean-up work to be done.

Hydro-Québec is still working to restore power to more than 100,000 customers — down from close to a million on Friday.

As trees toppled over, crashing into homes, cars and businesses, Quebecers have been putting in calls to their insurance providers to find out how they can be reimbursed for the damage.

Insurance broker Louis Cyr told RDI Week-End that brokers have been getting more calls since the storm began Thursday.

Here are some things to keep in mind as you start your paperwork.

Am I covered for wind damage?

Cyr says wind damage is part of the base level of coverage for most home and auto insurance plans.

"Any damage caused by falling objects or directly by the wind, or water that enters a home by, for example, a torn roof, all that is covered," Cyr said.

He said that once you've calculated all the damage, you can submit everything in one claim.

What if your neighbour's tree falls on your home?

Even if your house was damaged by a tree on someone else's property, Cyr says you should go through your own insurance provider to make the claim, as they are the ones who have covered your property for wind damage.

Cyr says "only if there is negligence" on the neighbour's part — such as a long-dead tree that had not been dealt with — would your insurance company look into your neighbour being at fault.

If that is the case, then your insurance provider would contact your neighbour's insurance provider to come to a resolution, he said.

But if the tree was healthy, and was uprooted by the wind, then they would likely not be liable.

If the tree was on your property, Cyr says your provider may pay for a new tree to be transplanted, but don't expect a 30 or 40-year old tree. A younger tree would likely be transplanted.

What about losses from power outages?

As you're making your claim, depending on your policy, you may also be able to get compensated for food that has gone bad in your refrigerator or freezer.

Cyr says you will have to provide receipts showing how much you paid for those groceries, and it's a good idea to take photos of the ruined food before throwing it away.

Businesses can also be covered for losses due to public service outages — like power blackouts — but that coverage often does not apply to shorter blackouts.

Cyr said that in many cases, coverage will only kick-in after 72 hours without power. While last week's outages were widespread, the vast majority of Hydro-Québec customers had their power restored in about 24 hours.