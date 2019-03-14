Quebec will not follow Ontario's lead and ban cell phones in class, education minister says
Starting in September, primary and secondary students in Ontario will not be allowed to have them in class
Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says he has no plans to follow Ontario's lead when it comes to banning cell phones in classrooms.
Starting in September, primary and secondary students there will not be allowed to have them in class.
Ontario's Education Minister says the devices "distract from learning" and that in a recent public consultation, 97 per cent of respondents supported a ban.
Roberge is a former elementary school teacher. He says he doesn't want to interfere in the classroom on this issue.
"It's not my plan to take a decision and to impose my plan with smartphones. I think it's a decision that should [be made by] teachers and principals," Roberge said Wednesday.
Since the Ontario decision, many critics have warned the Ford government that its plan will be ineffective and nearly impossible to enforce.
With files from Cathy Senay
